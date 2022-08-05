AUTHOR AWARDS:
The 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the short list of 40 books written by Indiana authors eligible for top honors in its eight literary categories, including five authors with Fort Wayne ties. Winners will be announced Aug. 24.
Fort Wayne-related authors are fiction, Michael Martone for “The Complete Writings of Art Smith, the Bird Boy of Fort Wayne”; debut, Christopher Elliott for “Before the Dream: Martin Luther King’s 1963 Speech, and Civil Rights Struggles in Fort Wayne, Indiana”; debut, Ashley C. Ford, “Somebody’s Daughter”; middle grade, Helen Frost for “All He Knew”; and children’s, Kekla Magoon for “The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership, and Legacy.”
ART GRANTS:
Fort Wayne Artists Guild was awarded an Arts Project Support Grant from the Indiana Arts Commission. The money will be used for programming in the upcoming Kekionga Plein Air Event from Aug. 24 through 27.
The Indiana Arts Commission awarded $4,000 to Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for its “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting.” The exhibit was also designated by the commission as an Arts Trust License Plate Project, in which donations through the sale of Celebrate Arts license plates will be given to the museum.
AUDITION:
Off Stage Productions will have auditions for “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio. Performance dates are Oct. 21 through 23 and 28 through 30. For copy of a script or information, call 419-605-2634.