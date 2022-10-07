ART CLASSES: Steuben County Arts Scene will host a year of arts classes in Angola beginning Thursday. The class will feature Anna Afshar, a signature member of Watercolor Society of Indiana, Hoosier Salon and Indiana Artist Club. For more information or to register, go to www.steubenartsscene.org/classes or email info@steubenartssecene.org.
FORT WAYNE FILMMAKERS: Two films featuring Fort Wayne filmmakers will be shown at the Heartland International Film Festival through Oct. 16. Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Hoff created the film “State of the Unity” about their adventure to bring people together on a musical road trip. The film will screen today and Sunday.
In addition, Victoria Britton is a Fort Wayne producer of the film “It Happened One Weekend,” a romantic comedy set in Indianapolis that will have screenings Saturday and Sunday.
Both films will be available virtually throughout the festival.