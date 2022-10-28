ORNAMENTS ACCEPTED: Artlink is accepting artist-made ornaments for its upcoming ARTament on Dec. 2. Proceeds from the holiday event and silent auction will go to Fort Wayne Ballet. Artists ages 14 and older can donate a one-of-a-kind ornament by 5 p.m. Nov. 13. For more information, go to www.artlinkfw.org/artament-call.
