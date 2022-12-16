TREE WINNERS: Embassy Theatre announced the following winners of its Festival of Trees: Best DIY Craftmanship, The Cardinal, sponsored by D.O. McComb & Sons and decorated by Dana Fink; Best Original Design, Just Plane Fun, sponsored by BAE and decorated by BAE Employees; Best Traditional, Savor the Traditions of Christmas, sponsored by Do It Best and decorated by Do It Best; Best Whimsical, Under The Sea, sponsored by After Dark Nightclub and decorated by Scott Miller; Best Wow Factor, Dashing Through The Dough, sponsored by Vinland Reserve Winery and decorated by MBN Properties; Best Theme, Rx-Mas Wonderland, sponsored by The Medicine Chest Pharmacy and decorated by Carroll High School Interior Design Students; First Place People’s Choice, Christmas 1915 sponsored by Berne Apparel and decorated by Scott Hermance; Second Place People’s Choice, Dashing Through the Dough; Third Place People’s Choice, Holiday Headlines, sponsored by Fort Wayne Newspapers and decorated by Aja Michael-Keller and Dinah Gibson.
Arts Update: Opportunities and announcements in local arts
