AUDITION: Auditions Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of “Annie Jr.” for will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio. Roles are open to youths ages 6 to 18, and appointments to audition can be made by going to www.vwct.org. Performances are Jan. 21 and 22.
PHOTO CONTEST: ACRES Land Trust is having a winter photo contest. Photos must be taken on an ACRES preserve between Nov. 1 and Jan. 13. ACRES will select one winner for each of the following categories: Wildlife, People on Preserves, Selfie, Landscape and Macro. Winners will receive a gift bundle, including a one-year ACRES membership, ACRES Trail Guide, a sweatshirt and a camp mug. For contest guidelines and to enter, go to www.acreslandtrust.org/photocontest.