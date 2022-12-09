NEW BOOK: Natacha Sanz Caballero of Fort Wayne has published her first book, “I Was the First: The Incredible True Story of the First Voyage Around the World.” The book narrates the first voyage around the world initiated by Magellan and completed by Elcano, and whose 500th anniversary is celebrated this year. The book was first published in Spanish in 2019 and its English version, sponsored by the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport, was released this year.
ART ENTRIES SOUGHT: Entries for Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s annual 92 County Art Show are being accepted. The competition is open to amateur and professional artists of all ages residing in any of Indiana’s 92 counties. Artists may submit artwork on from 11 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3. Any medium can be entered except for photography. For information, go to honeywellarts.org. The exhibit will be from Jan. 5 through Feb. 12.
AUDITION: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will have auditions for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged” starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Arts United Center. Audition sign-ups are due by Jan. 6 at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da9aa23aafb6-thecomplete.