WINNERS: Honeywell Arts & Entertainment has announced the winners of the annual 92 County Art Show. Area winners were Goven J. Martinez, Huntington County, best of show; Daniel Hollenbeck, Allen County, first place in other art forms; Heidi Bailey, Kosciusko County, third place in other art forms; and honorable mentions for Rebecca Burton of Wabash County, Rebecca Gazarik of Allen County, Charles Hollar of Kosciusko County and Brenda Ramseier of Wabash County.
Arts Update: Opportunities and announcements
- The Journal Gazette
-
-