NETWORKING: Fort Wayne Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., will host a Creator Space social networking event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 25. It is the first in a series of monthly gatherings for creators to make connections and share their music videos, short films and personal projects. For more information and to share work for future meetings, go to solo.to/creatorspace.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Amelia Little, a member of the Philharmonic Junior Strings, and Maria Tan, a member of the Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra, were each awared a $300 scholarship from the Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota for summer music camp tuition.
FILM FESTIVAL: Allen County Public Library is accepting submissions for its annual Teen Film Festival, in which a panel of judges will select winners in categories including 18 Second Short, comedy, drama and documentary. The festival is open to local filmmakers in grades 6 through 12, and it is free to participate. Submissions are due by April 29. For more information, go to filmfreeway.com/ACPLTeenFilmFestival.