Dedication set for final Faces mural
The dedication for a Faces of the Fort project honoring Harriet Miller and Monica Wehrle will be at 11:30 a.m. July 20 on the Berry Street side of senior apartment community Edsall House, 310 W. Berry St., according to Réna Bradley during a meeting of the Public Art Commission on Wednesday.
Miller and Wehrle were plaintiffs in one of the Indiana cases in which the state’s same-sex marriage ban was struck down. Together since 1977, the Fort Wayne couple were married in 2014.
The mural is being created on panels by artist Lyndy Bazile. This is the fifth and final mural in the Faces of the Fort project. Mural subjects are selected by Faces of the Fort committee members from suggestions that were made by the public. The Faces of the Fort project has honored civil rights, social justice and immigration stories in projects across the city.
Previous Faces of the Fort murals are at 520 W. Jefferson Blvd., 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., 4335 S. Anthony Blvd. and 1818 Bluffton Road.
Mural planned to honor Blass
Art this Way and Bill Blass Legacy Inc. are collaborating on a mural in the Bill Blass Runway alley downtown, which stretches from Calhoun to South Harrison streets midway between Wayne and Berry streets. It will honor the South Side High School graduate and famed fashion designer who died in 2002.
An Indiana artist, timeline for the project and exact location will be named later.
Blass, a South Side High School graduate, would have turned 100 in 2022.
Causey releasing single Saturday
Local music artist Ty Causey will release the single “Don’t Squeeze the Fruit” on Saturday. A full-length album, “Faithful & True,” is expected to be released this summer.
For more information, go to TyCauseyMusic.com.
Poetry contest accepting entries
The Poetry Society of Indiana will accept submissions from Saturday to Sept. 1 for its annual Poetry Contest, which has 32 categories.
Entry starts at $10 for society members and $15 for non-members. For rules and more information, go to poetrysocietyofindiana.org/psi-annual-poetry-contest.