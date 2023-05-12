PEABODY: “Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County,” a PBS documentary co-directed and produced by Snider High School graduate Jeff Bemiss was awarded a Peabody Award in the honors announced this week. The program looks at families that arrive in the border town of Falfurrias, Texas, in search of loved ones. Bemiss is a visiting assistant professor of film studies at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
BLUE STAR MUSEUMS: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, will join the Blue Star Museums initiative providing free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families from May 20 to Sept. 4. Others in the area include the Limberlost State Historic Site in Geneva and the Wabash County Museum. A full list of museums participating nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
SCRIPT AWARD: “The Sexton,” written by New Haven resident David Rousculp, recently won best stage play script at the New York Scripts Awards. Playground 630 debuted the play at Purdue University Fort Wayne in March.