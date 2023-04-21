AUDITIONS: The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization will have auditions to select a re-enactor to portray Mary Penrose Wayne, wife of the general, at public events. Auditions are 12:30 to 3 p.m. May 20 at Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza. Apply at MadAnthonyWayne.org or call 414-3297.
ENTRIES SOUGHT: The John Paulding Historical Society will accept entries beginning Tuesday for its “2023 Celebration of Arts and Artists of Paulding County.” The exhibit of paintings will be on display May 23 to June 27 at the museum, 600 Faiground Drive, Paulding, Ohio. Entry forms and guidelines are available at facebook.com/jphsmuseum or by emailing jphs45879@yahoo.com.