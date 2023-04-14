AUDITIONS: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will have auditions for “Something Rotten!” at 6 p.m. May 15 at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Sign up for an audition time by May 11 by going to www.fwcivic.org/auditions. Rehearsals begin June 5 and show dates are July 21 to 30.
ENROLLMENT: Students entering grades seven through nine in the fall can apply for Embassy Theatre’s SCORE! Musical Theater Intensive program July 10 to 22. Register at fwembassytheatre.org/education/score by June 15. Cost is $450 before May 22 and $550 after; financial aid is available.