WRITING WINNERS: PBS Fort Wayne announced the following first-place winners of its annual PBS Kids Writers Contest: kindergarten, Madalyn Craun, Fort Wayne; first grade, Capri Romano, Valparaiso; second grade, Brayden Hoff, Fort Wayne; third grade, Lydia Wilhelm, Angola; fourth grade, Mason Craun, Fort Wayne; fifth grade, Amelia Brown, Huntertown. The winning stories will be made into videos and be shown on PBS Fort Wayne.
MOVIE PREMIERE: “The Demons Within,” filmed at various locations in Middle Point, Ohio, will premiere Thursday at the Van-Del Drive-in, 19986 Lincoln Highway, Middle Pointe. The supernatural thriller was produced by Van Wert County natives Cody and Taylor Hesseling. Tickets will be on sale at the drive-in on the night of the premiere.