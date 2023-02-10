STUDENT WINNERS: Fort Wayne Museum of Art announced regional award winners of the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for grades 7-12. The following received the Gold Key and American Visions & Voices nomination:
Autumn Elkins-Lepper, Grade 8, Center for Academic Success at Nebraska, drawing and illustration
Aristotle Hackbush, Grade 12, North Side High School, ceramics and glass
Dallas Storey, Grade 11, Carroll High School, drawing and illustration
Helen Yan, Grade 11, Maumee Valley Country Day School, painting
Jillian Yoder, Grade 12, Carroll High School, photography
Joylynn Chung, Grade 9, Culver Academy, personal essay and memoir
Sharon Deng, Grade 12, Maumee Valley Country Day School, critical essay
Elise Hoylman, Grade 12, Pettisville Jr Senior High School, short story
Alexa Morel, Grade 8, Stanley Clark School, flash fiction
Yuqi Zheng, Grade 11, Culver Academy, poetry
An open house celebration will be from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 with free admission. There is also a Scholastic Centennial Celebration with free admission and a cash bar from 5 to 8 p.m. March 9.
ART PROJECT: ArtSpace/Lima will give away TO-GO Art Bags starting at noon Saturday. The bags include materials to create a Valentine’s Day-themed bird feeder and pictures to help identify winter birds that might visit the feeder. To pick up a free bag, enter Cherry Alley from High Street in Lima, Ohio, and exit onto Market Street.
POETRY: The Indiana Arts Commission and Indiana State Library are accepting entries for the state poetry archive, INverse. The deadline to submit work for review is April 30. For eligibility requirements and more information, go to www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/partners/indiana-poet-laureate/inverse-indianas-poetry-archive.
AUDITIONS: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will have auditions for “Into the Woods” at 6 p.m. March 5 at Arts United Center. Sign up for an audition time by March 3 by going to www.fwcivic.org/auditions. Rehearsals begin March 20 and show dates are May 6 to 14.