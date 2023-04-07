BOOK AWARD: A.L. DeLeon, pen name of Columbia City resident April Gerard, won second place at the BookFest Awards Spring 2023 for “Song of Life” in the epic fantasy category.
GOVERNOR’S ARTS AWARDS:
The Indiana Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Arts Awards through May 4. For eligibility requirements and to submit a nomination, go to www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/partners/governors-arts-awards.
The commission is seeking an artist or artist team to submit qualifications for the creation of seven custom works of art for the awards. The request for qualifications can be found at www.in.gov/arts/files/IAC_2023-GAA-Request-For-Qualifications-Award.pdf.
FILM FUNDING SOUGHT: Pierceton native Sammy T. Anderson is seeking funding for his second feature film, “Out Country,” which he hopes to film in the area. Information on how to donate is available at SammyTAnderson.com.
STREAMING: PBS Fort Wayne is now live streaming on Local Now, a free streaming service. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and Apple devices.