ARTS AWARDS: The following received the 2023 Arts United Awards: Amy Ford; Janice Furtner; Delois McKinley-Eldridge; “SpongeBob: The Musical”; Derek Reeves, Margaret Ann Keegan Award; Madelane Elston, Lifetime Achievement Award; Adrian Mann, Lifetime Achievement Award; Michael Johnson, Mayor’s Arts Award.
MUSIC AWARDS: The following are among winners in the senior devision of Symphony of the Lakes’ Young Artist State-Wide Competition: Chloe Park, Canterbury High School, first place; Karissa Brath, Warsaw Community High School, second place; Maria Tan, Canterbury High School, third place.