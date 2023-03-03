IDEAS SOUGHT: The Indy Arts Council and the Capital Improvement Board are seeking suggestions from the public for favorite basketball players, places and moments in Indiana high school basketball history for the “Hoosier Historia” campaign. Suggestions can be made at pacers.com/HoosierHistoria by March 23. After final selections are made, Hoosier artists will be able to submit concepts for artwork. The selected, completed works will be displayed in Indianapolis during NBC All-Star 2024.
PICKERS COMING: The History Channel show “American Pickers” is coming to Indiana in April and is seeking interesting characters and locations for the show. For those interested or know someone who would fit the show, call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
AUDITIONS: The Avante Garage Thatre Company at The Ohio Theatre Lima will have auditions for “Lee Harvey and the Oswalds” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Sign up at www.ohiotheatrelima.com/auditions. Performances are April 13 to 22.