TV CONTESTANT: City native Martin Sorge, a 2003 graduate of Northrop High School, is a contestant on the next season of “The Great American Baking Show,” which debuts May 5 on the streaming Roku Channel. The series is hosted by Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry.
ART SPACE: Indigo Studio recently opened at 503 W. Wayne St. The art space provides walk-in studio time and classes for children and adults. Indigo also has a space at 120 N. Main St. in Columbia City. For more information, call 610-1873 or go to GoIndigoStudio.com.