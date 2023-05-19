ARTIST CALL: Clean Drains Fort Wayne is seeking artists to create murals for its Be River SmART program, which raises awareness of river pollution. Artists can apply at www.forfw.org/artists by June 4 to paint murals throughout July and August with supplies and stipend included. The initiative was created by City Utilities and Friends of the Rivers.
WINNERS:
City native Martin Sorge, a graduate of Northrop High School, won this season of “The Great American Baking Show,” which premiered this month on the streaming Roku Channel. He lives in Chicago.
Sockie Phommachanh was named the winner of Turnstone Center’s “Center Stage” talent show. Phommachanh’s break-dance performance earned a $1,000 prize. In second place was Conner Johnson with a musical theater performance featuring American Sign Language. Vocalist Ellise Young was awarded third place. The event raised $55,000 for Turnstone.