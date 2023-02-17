RECOGNITION: Fort Wayne Museum of Art has been reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It was initially accredited in 1996 and reaccredited in 2008.
AUDITIONS: First Presbyterian Theatre will have auditions for “Clybourne Park” from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. For more information and to download an audition form, go to www.firstpresfortwayne.org/theater/auditions. Prentis Moore has been announced as director of the show; performances start May 12.
DEADLINE EXTENDED: Turnstone is seeking acts for its second “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show,” a fundraiser for the organization. The deadline for video submissions has been extended to March 1. Go to www.turnstone.org/centerstage for more information or call 483-2100.
CALL FOR ENTRY: Applications are being accepted for Fort Wayne Arts Festival at Jefferson Pointe. Artists can submit images of their work and a $25 jury fee by May 5. Application details available at JeffersonShopping.com or by email at Ten21Creatives@gmail.com.