PROPOSALS: The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is seeking proposals from artists for the “SHOUT-OUT: Fort Wayne!” pilot program in which artists will work with neighborhood association leaders and residents on temporary public art installations. Proposals are due June 16. For more information, go to www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org.
ART REVEAL: The public is invited at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., for the debut of a mural created by artist Teresa Yarborough on the sanctuary pulpit wall at the rear of the church. The mural depicts Jesus in ethnic tones and was commissioned by Bill Dotterweich, who will be recognized at the event.