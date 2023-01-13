ART SUBMISSIONS: The 2023 Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition is accepting submissions through Feb. 3. Selected artists will have work displayed in the offices of female elected officials in the Indiana Statehouse and at the Governor’s Residence. For more eligibility requirements and to apply, go to www.in.gov/lg/ask-suzanne/hoosier-women-artists.
AUDITIONS: Fort Wayne Youtheatre will have auditions for “Baghdad Zoo” and “The Mixed-Up World of Hans Christian Anderson” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., for ages 8 to 18. Go to www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions for more information and to reserve a time.
SINGERS SOUGHT: The Summit City Singers begin rehearsals for the spring season at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Shawnee Middle School, 1000 E. Cook Road. The group is open to anyone high school age or older who can attend rehearsals and concerts and match pitch. No audition is required. For more information, go to SummitCitySingers.com or contact director Jay Heare at jay.heare@stjohnluth.com.
THEATER ANNOUNCEMENT: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will reveal its 2023-24 season during an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Includes a meet-and-greet with staff, chance to sign up for volunteer opportunities, appetizers and a cash bar. A $5 donation is suggested for admission; RSVP with Capri Williams at 422-8641, ext. 3224, or cwilliams@fwcivic.org.