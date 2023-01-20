ART SUBMISSIONS:
Artlink is accepting entries for its 43rd National Print Exhibition to be juried by Marianetta Porter. Prints must have been created within the past two years and not previously exhibited at Artlink. Artists must be 18 or older and reside in the United States. Deadline is Jan. 30; up to 10 entries per artist; $10 per entry. For more information and to enter, go to www.artlinkfw.org/43rd-print-exhibition-call.
Artlink is accepting proposals for solo, group and curated exhibitions to be reviewed for possible inclusion in next year’s schedule. Deadline is March 1; $25 entry fee. For more information and to apply, go to www.artlinkfw.org/call-for-exhibition-proposals.
AUDITIONS: First Presbyterian Theatre will have auditions for “Godspell” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. For more information and to download an audition form, go to www.firstpresfortwayne.org/theater/auditions. Performances start March 24.