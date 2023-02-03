AWARDS: Nominees were announced for the annual Arts United Awards. They are Adrian Mann, Madelane Elston, Alix Watson, Michael Johnson, Amy Ford, Niyoki Chapman, Delois McKinley-Eldridge, Sigma Alpha Iota, Derek Reeves, “Songs for a New World,” FAME, “Spongebob: The Musical,” Fran Page, Trevor Campbell, Janice Furtner, Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Lakesha Green and Yaro Carpenter. Winners in a variety of categories will be announced March 1. For more information, go to artsunited.org/advocacy/awards.
HISTORY: The Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center is seeking information and artistic artifacts related to the Huntington Arts Guild for an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Included Gallery. For more information, go to www.artsincluded.org, call 260-358-0055 or email info@artsincluded.org.
GRANTS: Production grants are available for Black playwrights in Indiana through OnyxFest 2023. The Indiana theater festival will cover expenses of bringing scripts to life. Entries must be original one-act plays between 45 minutes and an hour in length and have no more than six characters. Scripts can be submitted until midnight March 10 at https://go.iu.edu/4LMu. Five winners will be notified in April.
AUDITIONS: Off Stage Productions will have auditions for “Showtime at First Baptist” at 7 Monday and Tuesday at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio. Performance dates are April 21 through 23 and 28 through 30. For copy of a script or information, call 419-605-2634.