ART AWARDS: Bayan Yunis of Carroll High School received the Gold Medal Portfolio Award, the top honor in the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Yunis is one of only 16 students in the nation selected for the award and will receive a $12,500 scholarship. Yunis also won gold and silver medals for individual works.
Gold medals also went to Reina Perl and Adelyn Walker of Carroll. Silver medals were awarded to Nurul Faiyzah Tarma of Homestead High School, Avah Crane of Carroll, Adderly Surack and Camille Coker of Canterbury High School, Grace Mcdunnogh of New Tech Academy, Kaitlyn Vogts of Northrop High School, and Sophia Firestine and Aristotle Hackbush of North Side High School.
Jillian Yoder of Carroll won the American Visions medal. More winners from the area can be found at medals.artandwriting.org.
ARTLINK WORKSHOPS: Artlink will offer the following workshops. Go to ArtlinkFW.org to learn more and sign up.
Cyanotype printing: 10 a.m. to noon April 15; $45
Color reduction linoleum printing: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22; $65
Paper floral collage: 1:30 to 4 p.m. May 20; 45
Improv quilting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3; $75
ART FARM WORKSHOPS: The Art Farm near Spencerville will offer the following workshops. Go to Eventbrite.com to learn more and sign up.
Reusing consumer bags for plastic art: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22; $75
Talisman necklace jewelry: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 and 29 (a one-day class offered twice); $95