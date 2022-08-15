Classes
SALAMONIE PRESCHOOL: “B is for B” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; for ages 2 through 5 and their adults; Salamonie Interpretative Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.
”WHERE TO BEGIN? INVASIVE CONTROL FOR POISON HEMLOCK, HONEYSUCKLE AND AUTUMN OLIVE”: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; Salamonie Interpretative Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; for more information or to register, call 260-468-2127.
Fundraisers
GREATER FORT WAYNE CRIME STOPPERS GOLF OUTING: Friday; River Bend Golf Course; proceeds benefit Crime Stoppers; for more information, call 427-2298.
RYTHM & BREWS: Hosted by Fort Wayne Children’s Choir; 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1; Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; tickets can be purchased at fwcchoir.org.
Organizations
THE RIDGE CHURCH: Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 6424 St. Joe Road; features free mini golf, Nerf target range, remote control cars and other activities; theridgefw.org.
NOBLE NEW WAY: Community meet up lunch event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kendallville Public Library and dinner meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ligonier Public Library; meals will be provided; people will have opportunity to help map better future for Noble County; to register for Tuesday event go to https://bit.ly/ABCDAug.16East or to register for Thursday event go to https://bit.ly/ABCDAug.18West.