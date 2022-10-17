Classes
SALAMONIE PRESCHOOL: “B is for Bat”; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.
Fundraisers
RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Aldersgate Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road.
FROGAPALOOZA: WINE, WETLANDS & ART: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27; Two EE’s Winery; fundraiser for Little River Wetlands Project; $50 (includes two free tastings and $10 gift certificate); frogapaloozawinewetlandsandart.eventbrite.com.
“RETHINKING HEALTH”: Presented by Viva Combs Thorsen; hosted by HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne; 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28; The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.; $50; proceeds benefit programs for underserved clients.
HOPELOWEEN: Hosted by Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House; 6 p.m. Oct. 28; Punch Films, 200 6th St.; live music, food, drinks, costume contest and auctions; $100; https://e.givesmart.com/events/rBi/.
ONE BEAT – A LIP SYNC BATTLE: Hosted by Amani Family Services; 6 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $125 per ticket and $10 per band vote; tickets can be purchased at https://22onebeat.givesmart.com.
Lectures
“AFRICAN AMERICAN MYSTICS TRANSFIGURING SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION: INSIGHTS FOR OUR TIMES”: Presented by Paula Owens; 7 p.m. today; University of Saint Francis, North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.; free.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: “Stranger Things: Escape the Upside Down!”; for those in seventh grade through adults; 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; to register, call 260-463-2841 or go to lagrange.lib.in.us.
Organizations
PROJECT MERCY OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7011 Ardmore Ave.; celebrate the 45th anniversary of a nonprofit that provides Ethiopians sustainable programs focused on education, health care, nutrition and infrastructure.
FRIENDS OF THE PARKS OF ALLEN COUNTY: Seeking volunteers for the Great Tree Canopy Comeback; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; for more information or to volunteer, go to www.fortwayneparks.org or email FotPoAC@gmail.com.
YWCA NORTHEAST INDIANA: 26th annual Circle Event; 11:30 a.m. Thursday; Parkview Mirro; highlights programs offered.
PBS FORT WAYNE: “Write-A-Will” session; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; legal services donated by volunteer attorneys from Beers Mallers Back Salin; free but must agree to leave a gift to a charity; to schedule a session, call 482-6850 or email erinarnold@wfwa.org.
CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Write a Will Day; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday; create a simple will for free when you include charitable gift in will; to schedule a session, call 484-9560 or email kmaccaulay@cancer-services.org.
STILLWATER HOSPICE: Write a Will – Leave a Legacy; 1 to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday; have your will prepared by an attorney for free when you include a gift in your estate plans; to schedule a session, call 435-3222.
SCIENCE CENTRAL: Write a Will; Tuesday and Wednesday; have will prepared by an attorney for free when you include a gift to a nonprofit in will; to schedule an appointment, go to sciencecentral.org.
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.