Camps
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Summer camps at Purdue University Fort Wayne include Indiana Clarinet Experience for grades seven to 12, June 5 to 10, $475 to $575; Gene Marcus Piano Camp, June 11 to 16, $399 to $499; Art of Clay, June 19 to 23, $299; Intro to Music Technology, June 19 to 22, $199; Advanced Music Technology, June 19 to 22, $199; Summer String, June 26 to 30, $299; Twinklers Class for violin, June 26 to 30, $99; Virtual Reality for grades six to eight, July 10 to 14, $225; Virtual Reality for grades nine to 12, July 24 to 28, $225. For more information and to register, go to www.pfw.edu/visual-performing-arts/community-arts-academy/summer-camps.
Classes
HOOKED ON CROCHET: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and March 16 and 23; open to beginners and advance students; $20 for three sessions due first day; yarn provided, bring size-H hook; register by calling 260-824-6069 or emailing events@blufftonindiana.gov.
COOKING WITH AN AIR FRYER: 6 p.m. March 13; hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; to register, call 481-6826.
SENSORY WORKSHOP SERIES: “Sensory Pillows” shows how to craft customizable to sensory, motor or memory needs; 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by two days prior at FortWayneParks.org or 427-6000.
S IS FOR SNAKE: 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 16; Salamonie Lake, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; for preschool-age children to learn about snakes; $2 per child; advance registration requested, call 260-468-2127.
Food
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK: Tailgate food distribution; noon Wednesday; Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester.
FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; $12 adults, $6 children; all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw dessert and coffee.
Fundraisers
TASTE OF SISTER CITIES GALA: 5:30 to 10 p.m. March 25; Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; fundraiser for Fort Wayne Sister Cities International featuring food and entertainment from sister and friendship cities; deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday, go to fwsci.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/fwsci/event.jsp?event=1& more information at FortWayneSisterCities.net.
LES ARTS DE LA TABLE: Wine and cheese reception from 6 to 8 p.m. April 17; luncheon with guest speakers Brenda Gerber Vincent, Jill Goeglein and Steven Manning from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 18; Pine Valley Country Club, 10900 Pine Mills Road; hosted by Pi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi; benefits The Carriage House; $50 for reception, $100 for luncheon; contact Connie Slyby at ckslyby@gmail.com.
Health
CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Men Fighting For Health (Prostate) support group facilitated by Joe Ayers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; register with Keyonia Cox at 484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org.
YOGA ON THE RIVERFRONT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; led by Chelsea Vona of Discover Yoga; free.
RESTFUL YOGA WITH DEBI: 6:45 p.m. Thursdays at Washington Park Pavilion, 710 S. Mulberry St.; $5.
Lectures
VALUES, IDEAS AND THE ARTS SERIES: 11 a.m. today; human rights activist and author Fran Quigley will present “Religious Traditions and the Human Right to Housing”; Cordier Auditorium, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv; free.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Second Saturday Book Club discussing “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, 11 a.m. Saturday; teen games, 4 to 5:45 p.m. March 13, register at lagrange.lib.in.us; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Organizations
UNITED WAY OF ALLEN COUNTY: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday; open house at new location with light snacks and refreshments; 347 W. Berry St., Suite 300.
THE DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; business and social meeting; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.
FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB: 12th annual garage sale; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to unknown Saturday; 3102 Ardmore Ave.
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTH EAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. March 13; Allen County Public Library, Meeting Room C, 900 Library Plaza; topic is “The Murder of Major General William Nelson” by Robert I. Girardi; more information at www.civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
BLUFFTON PARKS DEPARTMENT: Spring events include Princess Tea Party, 12:30 or 2:45 p.m. April 15 at Washington Park Pavilion, 710 S. Mulberry St., $15 kids and $10 adults, registration required; sensory friendly Easter egg hunt, 6:30 p.m. April 5, Lions Park, 228 Midway St., free, registration required; 260-824-6069 or events@blufftonindiana.gov.