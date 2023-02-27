Classes
FORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Room 304, First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; this month’s program is “Use of Color in Design.”
BEGINNING BEEKEEPING: 8 to 4 p.m. March 18; Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; cost is $160, which includes a hive body, frames and foundation, beginner’s book, lunch and membership to the Northeastern Indiana Beekeepers Association; call 260-728-2613 for information and details.
INDIANA MASTER NATURALIST: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays from March 30 to May 25; Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton; Indiana Master Naturalist Program classes include bats, wildflowers, butterflies and rivers; $75; registration is due by March 20; contact Jody Heaston at jheaston@dnr.in.gov or 463-203-6562.
Fundraisers
BOOTS & BOURBON: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road; bourbon and whiskey tasting, live and silent auctions, music and more; benefits the camp; tickets are available at CampRedCedar.com and via silent auction at www.32auctions.com/BootsBourbon23.
A HOPE CENTER BANQUET: 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. April 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; guest speaker Tracey Pike; benefits A Hope Center; register online by April 7 at secure.fundeasy.com/ministrysync/event/home.php?e=24876 or by calling 422-3544.
RIGHT TO LIFE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA SPRING BANQUET: 6:30 p.m. March 10; Wells County 4-H Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton; keynote speakers Al and Lisa Robertson; register at ichooselife.org or by calling 260-471-1849.
Giving
DIAPER DRIVE: The Villages of Indiana Diaper Day is March 15; diapers can be dropped off at 2250 Lake Ave., Suite 160.
AEP FOUNDATION: The American Electric Power Foundation has given $100,000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana for racial justice work.
WHEELCHAIRS: Saba Marcos, owner of Ethiopian Food Catering and founder of Agame Mobility Ethiopia, is traveling to her native Ethiopia to deliver more than 800 custom wheelchairs to those in need.
BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: The Kids Helping Kids Charity Basketball Tournament this month raised $35,970 for Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes, formerly Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House.
BLANKETS: The Heritage Lions donated $200 to Project Linus to help gather and distribute blankets to children in need.
Health
WOMEN & HEART HEALTH: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren St.; talk by Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri that will be followed by a question-and-answer session; free; reserve spot by calling 435-7787.
NURSES INSPIRE NURSES: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday; Diamond Room, Ceruti’s Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd.; open house for nurses with food, prizes and guest speaker Cat Golden, who will share the talk “A Nursing Love Story: How to Love Yourself and Your Nursing Career More” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; free; reservations are required at Eventbrite.com.
Lectures
VALUES, IDEAS AND THE ARTS SERIES: 11 a.m. today; Cordier Auditorium, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; Nick Salupo will give the talk “On Death and Dying” about treating intensive care patients during COVID-19; free; livestream at www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Live and virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Keefer Center of the Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive; Jim Pickett will present “The Battle for Kekionga: The March and the Siege”; virtual meeting access at 260-356-0824 or genealogy@hctpl.info.
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; “Sweetwater Sound: An Entrepreneurial Miracle” by Ben Eisbart; free; livestream available by contacting administration@fwhistorycenter.org in advance.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Teen book chat and craft, 4 to 5:30 p.m. today; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Recognition
AWARD: New Haven Lions Club member Bill Hart was given the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
500 FESTIVAL: Snider High School graduate Ayesha Saeed, a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, has been named a 500 Festival Princess, which includes a $1,000 scholarship.