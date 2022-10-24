Classes
“THE WINTER DOESN’T HAVE TO SUCC” WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Salamonie Lake Interpretative Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; design a miniature container garden; $25 payable day of event; to register, call 260-468-2127.
CAR MAINTENANCE: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 1 p.m. Tuesday; taught by Adam Igney from Berger Auto; 4001 Crescent Ave.; free.
LOOPY YARN CHRISTMAS WREATH: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 1 p.m. Nov. 3; create wreath with yarn; materials provided except hot glue gun; $15; call 750-2156 or mail checks to Allen County Extension Homemakers, c/o Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46815.
Fundraisers
FISH FRY: Hosted by Fort Wayne Sport Club; 4:30 p.m. Friday; 3102 Ardmore Ave.; cost is $13 adults, $7 ages 6 to 10, free for ages 5 and younger.
KREWE OF BOO! SEAFOOD BOIL AND AUCTION: Hosted by Anthony Wayne Area Council; check-in at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday; Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center, 325 Illinois Road; $175 individual, $300 couple; featured speaker is Mayor Tom Henry; to register, go to awac.org/seafoodboil.
UNITED WAY CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION GALA: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15; Grand Wayne Center; speaker Austin Hatch, former University of Michigan basketball player and Tamika Catchings, WNBA all-star and four-time gold medalist; $200; tickets at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/O0RoDA?vid=uzwnw
Health
FOREST BATHING: 10 a.m. Saturday; Salamonie Lake Interpretative/Nature Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; lead by Christy Knecht, certified Forest Therapy Guide; $25; to register, call 468-2127.
Lectures
AGING & IN-HOME SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Meeting and Awards Ceremony featuring speaker actress and author Kimberly Williams Paisley; noon Tuesday; Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; $30; MClouse@agingihs.org.
“THERE’S A MASTODON IN MY SINK”: Presented by David Letasi of the Florida Humanities Council of Professional Speakers; hosted by Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society and PFW Geology; learn about geology of early North America and remains of mastodons; 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; PFW Walb Student Union, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Movie and popcorn, 6 p.m. Friday; LaGrange; film screening “The Munsters.”
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room 1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
– The Journal Gazette