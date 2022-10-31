Classes
SCIENCE CENTRAL’S TOTS “NUMBER FUN”: 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 8; for ages 3 to 6; $15 for one child and one adult; to register, go to sciencecentral.org.
Fundraisers
MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD ROSARY SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 1529 Barthold St.; features handcrafted items, baked goods and home business products.
Health
HEALTH AND RESOURCE FAIR: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday; Central Branch YMCA, 1020 Barr St.; free screenings and information; Super Shot vaccine clinic, wellness and oral health screenings, yoga and Zumba sessions, free smoke detectors; to register, go to iufw.edu/health-fair.
JOURNEY THROUGH GRIEF: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday; Healing Arts Center, 6316 Mutual Drive; facilitated by Mary Hilger, author of “Finding Beauty in the Ashes”; to register, call 484-9560.
GRIEFSGIVING: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; activities to help cope with stress and grief during the holiday season; register by Tuesday by calling 435-3261 or emailing ShawynaKoorsen@stillwater-hospice.org.
Lectures
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: Hosted by History Center; featuring Kristie Erickson, deputy executive director of The History Museum in South Bend, who will speak about “First in Their Field: The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League”; 2 p.m. Sunday; 302 E. Berry St.; free.
SGT. ALLEN LYNCH: One of 65 living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor; author of “Zero to Hero: From Bullied Kid to Warrior”; noon Nov. 8; Indiana Tech, Multi-Flex Theater, Snyder Academic Center, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.; free.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Musical Tuesday, film screening of “There’s No Business Like Show Business”; 2 p.m. Tuesday at LaGrange library; free admission and popcorn.
Organizations
ADOPTION CELEBRATION: Hosted by Star 88.3; 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday; Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30; features face painting and balloon art and Christian music artist Todd Tilghman at 4 p.m.; free.
FORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: 7 p.m. Wednesday; First Presbyterian Church, third floor room 304, 300 W. Wayne St.; program will feature card weaving.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Sue Strass will present “A Letter from Catherine La Fontaine”; Keefer Center, Huntington City-Township Public Library; call 260-356-0824 or genealogy@hctpl.info for virtual access.
DAR’S MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER: Library Help Day for prospective members; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza.
SeniorsSALAMONIE SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Noon Nov. 7; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; for ages 50 and older; presentation by retired University of Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman, who has been a woodcarver for more than 40 years; chicken noodle soup provided; participants should bring a side dish to share and own beverage and table service; donations accepted; to register, call 260-468-2127.