Classes
TOTS CLASS: Science Central monthly program for toddlers ages 3 to 6; 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 11; theme is “Creepy Crawly”; $15 for one child and one adult; to register, go to sciencecentral.org.
CLAY WORKSHOP: Artist Holly Dowidat to show how to make pumpkin sculpture; 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 or Oct. 14; hosted by Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center, Huntington; to register, go to artsincluded.org/event/clay-pumpkin-workshop/
Fundraisers
FALL RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with a $2 bag sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday; New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway E, New Haven.
TRINE TALENT: 7 p.m. Friday; hosted by Alpha Sigma Tau sorority; Trine University, Fabiani Theatre, Angola; features 17 acts; free but donations accepted to benefit Women in Transition, a long-term facility in Angola for women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
FISH AND TENDERLOIN ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Bethany Lutheran, 2535 Engle Road; $12 adults, $6 children, free for ages 4 and younger with paid adult meal.
CHILI FOR CHILDREN: Hosted by YMCA Child Care Services Branch; 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road; features more than a dozen chili tasting stations with chili made by Fort Wayne Fire Department stations, Skyline Chili and the Sassy Vegan; money benefits before and after school care programs; $25; https://givebutter.com/chiliforchildren.
Health
“ADDRESSING MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES TO CREATE PSYCHOLOGICALLY SAFE WORKSPACES”: By national speaker and author Dr. Sherene McHenry; 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation; hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.
DRIVE THRU FLU VACCINE CLINIC AND FOOD DRIVE: DeKalb County Health Department, along with DeKalb County Homeland Security and Dayspring Community Church, will host a free flu vaccine clinic and food drive; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; 2305 Indiana Ave., Auburn; donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items or money will be accepted to benefit St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen in Garrett.
FLU AND COVID-19 CLINICS: Allen County Public Library will host walk-in clinics at the following locations: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Pontiac branch, 2215 S. Hanna St., and 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Waynedale branch, 2200 Lower Huntington Road; for more information on what to bring and payment options for those without insurance, go to supershot.org.
SPIRITUAL THERAPY WALK: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; facilitated by Christy Knecht; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Musical Tuesday: “Broadway Melody of 1940” movie screening; 2 p.m.; free admission and popcorn.
Organizations
OAK FARM MONTESSORI SCHOOL: Screening of “Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience”; 6 to 7:30 pm. Thursday; 502 Lemper Road, Avilla; free.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGY SOCIETY: Live and virtual meeting; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; topic is “Grant County Resources” presented by Rhonda Stoffer; Huntington City-Township Public Library, Keefer Center; for virtual access, call 260-356-0824.
DAR’S MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER: Library Help Day for prospective members; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza.
Seniors
SENIOR CITIZENS EXPO: Hosted by Wells County Council on Aging; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; Wells County 4-H Community Building, 1240 4-H Road, Bluffton; free; blood work, blood pressure checks and other resources; for more information, call 260-824-1070.