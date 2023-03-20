Classes
INVISIBLE INK: A writing program for anyone who needs a gently guided outlet to express and process their grief is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5-26. The program provides writing prompts each week, in which participants write about specific feelings in letters to their loved one. Over the course of four weeks, participants share a progressive journey of healing together. Sessions will be at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road. RSVPs required by March 31st. Call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org to reserve a spot.
HEALING THROUGH ART: This four-week series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 4-25, offers an outlet for adult participants to process their grief through outward expression and creativity. There is no charge for this program and no experience required. Sessions will be at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road. RSVPs required by March 31st. Call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org to reserve a spot.
Events
ADA AMPLIFIED SYMPOSIUM: Focused on housing availability, affordability, accessibility and visitability for people living with disabilities by the Inclusion Institute of The League and Indiana University Fort Wayne; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) Wednesday, International Ballroom, Walb Student Union, Union Circle Drive, Fort Wayne; parking available in university garage; more information at https://iu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MYvcVKg1QTDvrU
FISH FRY: A fish fry is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. April 14 at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne, followed with a concert starting no later than 7 p.m. The concert by the Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor will celebrate German heritage. The cost is $13 for adults and $6 for children under age 12.
CANAL SOCIETY: The Canal Society of Indiana will feature “Trails-Rails: Canal Connections Symposium” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza. Attendees are asked to bring a brown bag lunch, and beverages will be provided. For more information, email indcanal@aol.com
Fundraisers
SPRING FLING STUDENT SHOWCASE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia City High School commons, 1600 S. Ind. 9, Columbia City. $5 admission. Scholarship fundraiser for the school’s Business, Arts and Communications Academy that will include musical performances, student art and other items for sale, family portraits and headshot photography and the opportunity to play chess against club members.
KOSCIUSKO REMC: The regional cooperative is holding a fundraiser through the end of March to build a ramp for a community member. KREMC is matching every donation up to $2,000 from the community for the ramp materials. The cooperative is partnering with Servants at Work, a local nonprofit that builds ramps to provide freedom and accessibility. The partnership between KREMC and SAWs was born from the co-op’s grant program, Operation Round Up. SAWs received a grant in the 2021-2022 year and used the money to build ramps for two community members on KREMC lines. Community members interested in donating to the fundraiser, can visit sawsramps.org/kosciusko, and they can contact knewlon@kremc.com to inquire about volunteering.
CREATIVE WOMEN OF THE WORLD: Its annual fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. April 22, will be at Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive. The evening will include a fashion show, Global Marketplace, multiple speakers, a live auction, cash bar, and international cuisine. Fairtrade boutique shopping with cash bar begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from Empower Her World go directly toward supporting CWOW’s mission to provide entrepreneurial support and business training to women from marginalized communities around the world. Tickets are $75 each. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/EmpowerHerWorld
Health
COVID CLINICS: The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1601 S. Wayne St., Auburn. A clinic will also be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be provided for individuals ages 5 and older. Updated, bivalent Pfizer and Moderna boosters available for those who have had their primary doses. Register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Authors and podcast hosts Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers of Pantsuit Politics; 6 p.m. April 26; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; advanced registration recommended and available at acpl.lib.in.us/pantsuit-politics
Organizations
RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES: The Northeast Indiana entity is partnering with MAJIC 95.1 for its first Radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The broadcast will be from the Parkview Cafeteria inside Parkview Regional Medical Center.
UNITED WAY: United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties is currently recruiting volunteers for Read United. Beginning the week of April 17, volunteers will visit an elementary school classroom in person once a week for four weeks to read a book to children. Volunteers can sign up online at www.uwwk.org.
