Camps
SCIENCE CENTRAL: Day camps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. include Summer Sampler Platter, June 5-9; Intro to Lego Robots, June 12-16 and July 17-21; Junior Lego Robots, June 12-16; Don’t Try This At Home, June 19-23 and July 24-28; Sci-Fi and Fantasy, July 10-14; 3D Printing and Design, July 17-21; and Applied Programming Camp, July 24-28; registration deadline is 10 a.m. 12 days before a camp’s start date; costs and more information at ScienceCentral.org.
Food
GRANT OPPORTUNITY: Associated Churches program Abel’s Offering will make matching grants of up to $2,000 for Allen County gardeners, churches, early-childhood development centers and 501(c)(3) organizations for community gardens. Deadline to submit an application is March 24. More information and guidelines at www.associatedchurches.org/abels-offering.
FISH FRY: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; hosted by Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; includes potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert; $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 10, and free for children younger than 6. Fish fries are also scheduled for March 24 and April 7.
Fundraisers
DANCE-A-THON: Life Adult Day Academy hosts the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Community Center, 233 W. Main St. For more information, call Lloyd Jones at 436-5232.
4-H FLING: Meal including Andy’s Knockout Chicken starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with a silent auction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and live auction at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road. Meal tickets are $7 at the Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., until Friday or $10 day of the event.
BANQUET: Northeast Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. Keynote speakers are Bay Forrest and Tana Crevier. The banquet is free. For more information, go to www.neindianafca.org/banquet.
HISTORY TOUR: Settlers Inc. will offer a tour of the Swinney House, followed by brunch then a tour of Allen County Courthouse starting at 9 a.m. March 16. The cost of the tour is $25, and reservations are required by March 9 by calling 747-1501 or 745-7512.
BARKS AND MEWS GALA: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control will host the ’70s-themed event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 17 at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Walb Student Union. Tickets start at $75 at FWACC.org.
Health
CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: “Lunch and Learn: How to Keep Your Feet Healthy,” presented by Ashley Bojrab of Parkview Health; bring lunch, desserts provided; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28; The Healing Arts Center, 6316 Mutual Drive; contact Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: “African American Read-in,” 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pontiac Branch, 2215 S. Hanna St. More information at acpl.libnet.info/event/7169098.
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Film screening “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” 2 p.m. Tuesday; elementary and middle grade book clubs, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Cookbook Club, 11 a.m. Saturday, ask in advance for cookbook of the month at the main desk and bring a dish from it to share; film screening “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” 6 p.m. Friday; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St.; free.
Organizations
ALLEN COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT: Annual meeting and pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday; hosted by Tim and Deanna Rorick, 4710 S. Webster Road, New Haven.