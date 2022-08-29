Classes
FORT WAYNE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NEIGHBORHOOD CONNECTION: Classes on watercolor, beginning drawing, creative art welding, Tai Chi, genealogy research, yoga and computer instruction are available; some classes begin Sept. 6; for more information or to register, go to fwcs.asapconnected.com or call 467-1075.
Fundraisers
CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA TRIBUTE DINNER: 6 p.m. Sept. 15; features speaker Lacey Adams, an advocate for skin cancer awareness and prevention; Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; $125, $900 reserved table of eight; for more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://cancer-services.org.
WEST CENTRAL OHIO YOUTH FOR CHRIST GOLF SCRAMBLE: 8 a.m. Sept. 17; Hickory Sticks Golf Club, 12083 U.S. 27, Van Wert, Ohio; to register a team, call 419-238-1370 or go to wcohio.yfc.net by Sept. 10.
ART THIS WAY ART CRAWL: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23; feature artists include Theoplis Smith III and Hilarie Couture; tickets available at artthiswayfw.com.
GOLF FOR THE WARRIOR: Hosted by Northeast Indiana Base Community Council; registration begins at 7 a.m. with shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 23; Brookwood Golf Club; to sign up or for more information, go to https://birdease.com/golfforthewarrior or nibcc.org.
BIG EASY FALL FEST: Hosted by Rotary Club of Fort Wayne; 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; $50; features bourbon tasting, live music; for tickets or more information, go to fwrotaryfallfest.eventbrite.com.
Health
MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Wellness workshop “Addressing Mental Health Issues to Create Psychologically Safe Workshops” by Dr. Sherene McHenry; Oct. 4; Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; $45, $500 for table of eight; for more information or to register, go to https://mhanortheastindiana.org/mentalwellnessworks.
Lectures
VALUE, IDEAS AND ARTS SERIES: Hosted by Manchester University; presentations are at 11 a.m. Mondays in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus; Sept. 5, JJ Gorilla will speak about “The Dirty Tricks Market Makers Use to Take Your Money”; Sept. 19, author Kali Fajardo-Anstine on “Living the Stories,” focusing on how she records and crafts stories about Latina women of indigenous descent; Sept. 26, kick off to series of programs on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Human Rights with scholar Sakiko Fukuda-Parr; Oct. 3, “You Yes You!” with project founder and executive director Ericka Sanders discussing her nonprofit that helps incarcerated men stay connected to their children; Oct. 24, “Eradicating Extreme Poverty in Latin America” featuring assistant professor Gabriela Ramalho Tafoya; Nov. 7, “We Feel, Therefore We Learn” by Manchester faculty member Tim McKenna-Buchanan; and Nov. 14, “After Roe v. Wade: What Mississippi Means for America” by Kimberly Kelly, associate professor at Mississippi State University.
Organizations
FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION: Hosted by The Villages; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5; register at villageskids.org or call 423-6676.