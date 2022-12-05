Classes
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Various classes, including “Theatre Masters” for grades 7 through 12, Saturdays beginning Jan. 28 through March 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., cost $99; “Creative Movement” for ages 2 and 3, Saturdays beginning Jan. 28 through March 18 from 9 to 9:30 a.m., cost is $89; “Movement Mix I” for ages 4 to 6, Saturdays beginning Jan. 28 through March 18 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., cost is $99; and “Movement Mix II” for ages 7 to 9, Saturdays beginning Jan. 28 through March 18 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., cost is $99; to register, go to pfw.edu/caa.
TOTS: TODAY’S OBSERVERS, TOMORROW’S SCIENTISTS: Hosted by Science Central; for ages 3 to 6; “I Spy” with microscopes, telescopes and periscopes; 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 13; $15 for one child and one adult; to register, go to sciencecentral.org.
CHRISTMAS TREE CRAFT: Hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; to register, contact Keyonia Cox at 484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org.
Health
WINTERLUDE: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center; to register, call 435-3261 or email ShawynaKoorsen@stillwater-hospice.org.
Library
ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Decatur branch, Santa visits library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; also, create a holiday craft; sponsored by Friends of the Library.
OrganizationsFORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: Meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday; First Presbyterian Church, third floor Room 304, 300 W. Wayne St.; annual holiday party.
DAR’S MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER: Library Help Day for prospective members; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza.