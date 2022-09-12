Classes
“M IS FOR MIGRATING”: Salamonie Lake’s Preschool; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; learn about monarchs and their journey; for kids 2 to 5 and their adults; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.
NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP WORKSHOP SERIES: Hosted by Community Foundation of Noble County, Crossroads United Way and Dekko Foundation; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; featured presenter is Bill Stanczykiewicz, director of The Fund Raising School at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Lilly Family School of Philanthropy; Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; $50; to register, go to cfnoble.evenbrite.org.
Fundraisers
GENTLY USED SALE AND BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday; St. Paul Lutheran Church Preble, 450 W and 750 N, Decatur.
Health
RECOVERY ROCKS: Hosted by The Mom of an Addict; 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W; free; speakers and 60 resources for substance abuse, mental health and overall wellness on site; free; themomofanaddict.org.
MASSAGE CLINIC: Student-run massage clinic; Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne campus; through Oct. 15 and then Oct. 24 to Dec. 3. $30 and $25 for ages 55 and older; for hours, go to ivytech.edu/fortwayne/massagelinic; to make an appointment, call 480-2094.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; communication and leadership training; Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Room C; Jim Lemon will speak about “What Happens in Civil War Camp.”
EAST ALLEN ENCHANTED DOLL CLUB: 12:30 to 2 p.m. today; Tecumseh library branch; members share love of dolls and information about them.
ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza; free in-person or online Zoom program on navigating the 1950 census by Allison DePrey Singleton; register at acgsi.org.
SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Fort Wayne Anthony Halberstadt Chapter; 11 a.m. Saturday; Zianos, 10520 Maysville Road.