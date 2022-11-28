Fundraisers
CRAFT BAZAAR AND COOKIE WALK: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road; more than 40 vendors with homemade and unique crafts; homemade cookies for sale; also, breakfast and lunch available for purchase.
HOLIDAY FANTASIES BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; New Haven United Methodist Women, 630 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven; features more than 40 tables of professional arts and crafts, baked goods and pictures with Santa; breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road; homemade decor, wreaths, gifts, crafts, artisan jewelry and treats.
Health
SPIRITUAL FOREST THERAPY WALK: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 4879 Rangeline Road, Huntington; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Film screening “Going My Way”; 2 p.m. Tuesday; free admission and popcorn.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Campus, Room 1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Noon Dec. 5; Salamonie Lake Intepretive Center, Andrews; for ages 50 and older; discussion of native, invasive and cultivated plants; also, Christmas nature craft; main dish of chicken alfredo lasagna will be provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services; guests asked to bring side dish to share, own beverage and table service; donations will be accepted; to register, call 260-468-2127.