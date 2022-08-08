Fundraisers
“THE TIME IS NOW: A Celebration of Who We Were, Who We Are, and Who We Are Becoming”: Cornerstone Youth Center’s 20th anniversary celebration; 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26; Hoagland Hayloft, 15112 Brunson Road, Hoagland; $50; dancing, food and music from Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra; www.givetocornerstone.com.
Health
“THE WONDERS OF FIBER”: Virtual from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; to register, call Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
SELF-COMPASSION AND WELLNESS THERAPIES SERIES: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Wednesday through Aug. 31; presented by Jon Walker and Laura Hillyard; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; to register, call Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Digital Decluttering, Topeka branch, 4 p.m. Aug. 18; registration deadline Wednesday by calling 260-463-2842, ext. 1030.
ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: 128 S. 3rd St., Decatur; sesquicentennial activities include covered bridge presentation at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Geneva history presentation at 3 p.m. Friday, chili cookoff at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and book sale from Friday through Saturday; also, free sculpting event with Jennifer Baczynski at Bellmont Pottery Studio at 10 a.m. Saturday and Aug. 27; registration is required; for ages 16 and older.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech, Coliseum campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; 666.toastmastersclubs.org.