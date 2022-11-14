Classes
“P IS FOR PUMPKIN”: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; Salamonie Preschool at Salamonie Interpretive Center, Andrews; for ages 2 to 5; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.
CAST IRON COOKING WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. Saturday; Salamonie Lake interpretative/nature center shelter, Andrews; presented by Steven Larson; cost is $20; to register, call 260-468-2127.
CHRISTMAS-THEMED CONTAINER GARDEN WORKSHOP: 1:30 p.m. Sunday; Salamonie Lake’s interpretive/nature center, Andrews; $25; to register, call 260-468-2127.
COFFEE AND INVASIVE SPECIES MANAGEMENT: Presented by Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District; 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday; Art Franke, the NRCS District conservationist in Steuben County will share common invasive plants; 9602 Coldwater Road.
Fundraisers
PANCAKE, EGG AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday; Albion Fire Department, 210 Fire Station Drive, Albion; all-you-can eat; freewill donation accepted.
BAZAAR: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 750 N 450 W, Decatur; noodles, cookie corner, baked goods, decorated Christmas cookies, crafts.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; American Legion Auxiliary 241, 7605 Bluffton Road.
Health
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; presented by Chariee Reason; learn how to practice self-care and journaling; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; to register, email kcox@cancer-services.org or call 484-9560; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Musical Tuesday with film screening of “Funny Girl” at 2 p.m.; Painting with Carl Mosher from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, cost is $25, to register call 260-463-2841 ext. 1020, for ages 12 and older; film screening of “DC League of Super-Pets” at 6 p.m. Friday, free popcorn.
Organizations
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. today; Waynedale library branch, 2200 Lower Huntington Road; Nicole Etcheson will speak on “Indiana’s Reaction to the Emancipation Proclamation.”
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room 1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.