Classes
HOME AND FAMILY ARTS DAY PROGRAMS: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; on Wednesday, 11 a.m. “What’s New in the Fort,” 1 p.m. Monarch butterflies, 2 p.m. music with Donna and 3 p.m. pie baking contest judging and auction; on Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Kids and crafts; Home and Family Arts Building, Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road.
LOCAL FOODS AND CHEF WORKSHOP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; hosted by NEI Local Foods Network through Eco Fest; chef Aaron Butts will show how to properly prep, store and create quick, simple recipes using produce from local farms; LC Nature Park; more information: www.neifood.org.
Fundraisers
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT WINE & BEER FESTIVAL: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; $40 general admission, $55 premiumtickets: wineandbeerfestival.com.
Health
“HOW TO MAKE SUMMER GRILLING HEALTHIER”: Presented by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; Sue Delagrange will offer tips to reduce your cancer risk while grilling; in person at Cancer Services, 6316 Mutual Drive, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday; virtual, 1 to 2:30 p.m. today; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training; 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
NORTHEAST INDIANA LOCAL FOOD NETWORK: Local food week from Friday through Aug. 7; various farms and businesses throughout area; information: www.neifood.org.
THE VILLAGES: Virtual foster parent informational session; free; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1; to register go to villageskids.org or call 423-6676.
SALAMONIE SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Noon Aug. 1; for ages 50 and older; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; Jim Bickel, an avocational archaeologist from Huntington, will present program on prehistoric stone artifacts found in Huntington County and northern Indiana; main dish provided; guests asked to bring side dish to share, beverage and own table service; donations accepted; reservations can be made by calling 260-468-2127.