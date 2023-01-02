Classes
PROJECT KING FW: NEW YEAR, NEW ME: Workshop about tackling cultural norms for male students ages 12 to 18; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Renaissance YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; to register, go to projectkingfwnewyearnewme.eventbrite.com.
WATERCOLOR PAINTING: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; to register, call 484-9560 or email kcox@cancer-services.org.
BEGINNING KNITTING AND CROCHETING: 1 p.m. Feb. 16; hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; to register, call 481-6826.
Lectures
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: Hosted by History Center; featuring Robyn Zimmerman who will speak about “The Allen County Courthouse: A Local Treasure and National Historic Landmark”; 2 p.m. Sunday; 302 E. Berry St.; free.
Health
FIGHTING DEPRESSION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; to register, call 484-9560 or email kcox@cancer-services.org.