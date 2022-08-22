Fundraisers
BRAD MILLER GALA, AUCTION AND GOLF OUTING: Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana; gala and auction at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets are $75 each and $750 for table of 10; golf outing at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, registration starts at 11:30 a.m., tickets are $2,000 for team of four; second golf outing tee off at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Noble Hawk Golf Links, 3005 Noble Hawk Drive, Kendallville, tickets are $600 for team of four; for more information or to purchase tickets, contact Krista Gallaway at 260-455-7701 or email krista.gallaway@bbbsnei.org.
Health
BLOOD DRIVE: McMahon’s Best-One Tire and Jorgensen YMCA teams with American Red Cross to offer blood drive; Tuesday; 10313 Aboite Center Road; appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
LUNCH AND LEARN – CLINICAL TRIALS: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29; presented by Dr. Sunil Babu on current medical trials for lung, breast and pancreatic cancers; bring your own lunch; register by contacting Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or emailing ahathaway@cancer-services.org; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
“THE WONDERS OF FIBER”: Virtual from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday; in-person at The Carnegie Library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday; register by contacting Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or emailing ahathaway@cancer-services.org; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.