Camps
GIRL SCOUT SUMMER CAMP: Including day camp at Camp McMillen in Huntertown, overnight camp and mini camps at Camp Ella J. Logan in Syracuse and community camps throughout the 22-county council with activities such as horseback riding, hiking, archery, swimming and trail biking; more information and register at www.gsnim.org.
SCIENCE CENTRAL SPRING BREAK CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 to 7; for children ages 5 to 11 with hands-on activities about biology and guest speakers; more information and register at ScienceCentral.org.
Classes
O IS FOR OWL: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; preschool-age children and accompanying adults; $2 per child; advance registration requested at 260-468-2127.
SECRET BELGIAN BOOK BINDING: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; ages 18 and older can learn basics of book binding with Hannah Burnworth and leave with a blank journal; materials provided; $85; register at www.artlinkfw.org/bookbinding-workshop.
SCIENCE MATTERS: Upcoming sessions include Physics and Electricity on Feb. 14, Astronomy on March 14 and Botany and Biology on April 11; open to students learning from home; participate in science labs and view demonstrations at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; $15 per student; more information and register at ScienceCentral.org.
TOTS: TODAY’S OBSERVERS, TOMORROW’S SCIENTISTS: Upcoming sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. include Dinosaurs on Feb. 14, Animal Adaptations on March 14 and “Oozy, Icky, Sticky” on April 11; geared toward ages 3 to 6; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; $15 for child and adult, $15 for each additional child and $5 for each additional adult; more information and register at ScienceCentral.org.
Fundraisers
WINE AND CHEESE TASTING: 7 p.m. Feb. 25; John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; casino-themed event includes door prizes and auction; $25 per person or $285 for table of 12; for tickets, call 419-399-3667; must be 21 or older; more information at facebook.com/jphsmuseum.
Lectures
VIRTUAL PROGRAMS: Migrant historian Nicholas J. Evans offers “Preparing to Leave Europe” on Tuesday, “The Journey to America” on Feb. 14 and “Internal Migration within the United States” on Feb. 21; hosted by the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society; registration required at www.neindianajgs.org/upcoming-events.
INDIANA LORE: Local author Jim Pickett will present “The Bones of Kekionga” about early Indiana lore at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; first of a two-part series; second part April 18; register at 427-6460.
GENEALOGY: The Allen County Genealogical Society hosts Diana Elder, who will present “Pedigree Triangulation: A Key Methodology for Genetic Genealogy” at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza; free. Also available online with registration at www.acgsi.org/meetings.php
PANEL DISCUSSION: Grace College hosts “The Black Panther Franchise: Love, Solidarity, Critique” panel discussion; 7 p.m. Thursday; Westminster East Banquet Hall, 105 9th St., Winona Lake.
AUTHORS: Authors Kary Oberbrunner and Michelle Widenbenner will speak about trends in publishing at 7 p.m. Feb. 13; Grace College Morgan Library, 921 Connection Circle, Winona Lake; free. Oberbrunner will also speak about faith in the workplace during a chapel service at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake; free.
OMNIBUS SPEAKER SERIES: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Auer Performance Hall, Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; speaker will be Scott Dikkers, co-founder of The Onion, presenting “The Funny Story behind the Funny Stories”; the event is free, but tickets are required; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/omnibus.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Screening of “Oklahoma!”, 2 p.m. Tuesday with free popcorn; Second Saturday Book Club discussing “The Three Musketeers” by Alexandre Dumas, 11 a.m. Saturday, ages 16 and older; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Organizations
THE DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: Business and social meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK: Tailgate food distribution; noon Wednesday; Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester.
DOWNTOWN WABASH INC.: New board members include Noah Roberts, international business development specialist of Ford Meter Box; Julie Dickey, owner of 4 Partners in Crime; Shane Waters, CEO of Arc Light Media; and Erika White, controller of Crossroads Bank. Other members are Neil Bever, secretary; Christine Flohr; Kara Fulmer, treasurer; Amy Ford, vice president; Keith Gillenwater; Mayor Scott Long; Amanda Lopez, president; Jordan Tandy and Kelli Winer.
Health
MCMILLEN HEALTH FAMILY DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; McMillen Health, 600 Jim Kelley Blvd; programs on nutrition, life skills and more for pre-K to fifth grade and caregivers; $12 per person, includes two programs.
CANCER SERVICES: Aging and In-Home Services Overview; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13; Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; register with Keyonia Cox at 484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org.
GRIEF CENTER: The Art Therapy for Ages 18 to 24 program meets from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays every month at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; RSVP is required by the Friday before each session; call 435-3561 or email griefcenter@stillwater-hospice.org.
Giving
ANGEL FUND: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control received $2,500 from an anonymous foster volunteer to match Angel Fund donations during February.
GRANTS: Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana received a $10,000 grant from the Magee-O’Connor Foundation to support neurodiversity workforce training efforts. Easterseals also received a $75,000 grant from the English, Bonter, Mitchell Foundation for the purchase and implementation of a care-management platform.