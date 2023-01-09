Classes
PURDUE EXTENSION SUCCESSION WORKSHOP: “Farming Together: Cultivating Relationships and Having the Cash to Bring in the Next Generation,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2; Habecker Dining Commons, Huntington University, 502 Lake St., Huntington; $30, includes lunch; register at https://bit.ly/purduesuccession by Jan. 26; questions to Ed Farris at emfarris@purdue.edu or 260-358-4826.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Catan game play (sixth to 12th grades), 4 p.m. today; film screening of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 2 p.m. Tuesday; Second Saturday Book Club discussing “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker, 11 a.m. Saturday; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Fundraisers
MISSISSINEWA LAKE: Sunrise Eagle Watches at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Jan. 21, meet at Miami SRA boat launch; followed by Breakfast with the Birds at 9 a.m. at Miami SRA; freewill donation supports Salamonie Lake’s Raptor Center; register for watch at 260-468-2127.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Casino Night; 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 21; Monroeville Park Pavilion, 421 Monroe St., Monroe; Texas Hold ’em tournament, blackjack, poker, raffles, cash bar and more; register for poker tournament by texting 260-710-5859.
FISH FRY: Hosted by Fort Wayne Sport Club; 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27; 3102 Ardmore Ave.; cost is $13 adults, $7 ages 6 to 10, free for ages 5 and younger.
TURNSTONE: Casino Night; 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17; Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center, 3320 N. Clinton St.; $75; tickets available at Turnstone or by calling 483-2100; must be 21 or older.
Organizations
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK: Tailgate food distribution; noon Wednesday; Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester.
Giving
LIONS CLUB: A shipping container of donations including medical equipment, glasses and shoes collected in Indiana, Ohio and Georgia was packed in Bluffton on Dec. 30 and is headed to Lions Clubs in Honduras and El Salvador.
People
SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: The Fort Wayne Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution announced the following officers for 2023: Jeffrey William Jones, president; Arthur Ray King, vice president; Aaron Ronald Kohart, secretary; James Douglas Hamilton, treasurer and genealogist; James Thomas Burk, historian; Sen. Dennis K. Kruse, chaplain; and Gary Robert Stebbins, sergeant-at-arms. The chapter also assisted in laying more than 1,200 wreaths on veteran’s graves at Lindenwood Cemetery in December as part of Wreaths Across America.