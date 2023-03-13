Classes
DROP SPINDLING: 7 p.m. Tuesday; hosted by Fort Wayne Flax and Fleecers Spinning Guild; Wolf Family Learning Center, Salomon Farm, 817 W. Dupont Road.
TOTS: Today’s Observers, Tomorrow’s Scientists: Upcoming sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. include Animal Adaptations on Tuesday and “Oozy, Icky, Sticky” on April 11; geared toward ages 3 to 6; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; $15 for child and adult, $15 for each additional child and $5 for each additional adult; more information and register at ScienceCentral.org.
Events
FAIR HOUSING SUMMIT: Registration is open for the free event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the Memorial Coliseum Conference Center. It will feature Andre M. Perry, author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives & Property in America’s Black Cities” and coauthor of the groundbreaking 2018 Brookings Institution report The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods. Attendees will also hear from other fair housing experts during various workshops. The summit is hosted by the city of Fort Wayne’s Metropolitan Human Relations Commission and the city’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. Lunch will be provided and there is no charge for the event, but it will be limited to the first 300 people who register at www.fortwaynemetro.org/fhevent.
HUMANITIES SYMPOSIA: Trine University will host two humanities presentations Wednesday at the Wells Theatre in Taylor Hall, 508 Park Ave., Angola. At 3 p.m., Michael Sutton, adjunct professor in Trine’s department of humanities and communication, will present “A Question of Right and Duty.” At 4:30 p.m., the Humanities Institute and Bon Appetit will co-host “The Story Behind Your Food.” For more information, contact Melissa Mayus at mayusm@trine.edu.
Faith
LIVE PRESENTATION: “One of You Will Betray Me,” a live presentation based on the gospels and Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting at 6 p.m. Sunday at Calvary United Methodist, 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne.
A DAY OF GROWTH: Waynedale United Methodist Women in Faith present “Two Women of the Bible” with speaker Rev. Christi Murray from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at Waynedale United Methodist Church. The reservation deadline is March 20. It costs $20 with lunch and $7 without. Checks can be made payable to Waynedale United Methodist Women and mailed to Debbie Bryant, 9005 Greenmeadow Drive, New Haven, 46774. Call 260-403-3995 for more information.
Food
FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB: The organization, 3102 Ardmore Ave., will host monthly Lenten-season fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. starting March 24. Fish fries are traditionally held the fourth Friday each month with the final for the season on Good Friday, April 7. Cost is $13 for adults and $7 for ages 6 to 10. Children 6 and younger eat for free. Dinners include a generous portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter; dessert is also included. Draft beers will be available, as will bottled beers at the full-service bar.
Fundraisers
ALLEN COUNTY 4-H CLUBS, INC.: The organization is sponsoring its annual Plant Sale. Proceeds will benefit 4-H youth development programs in Allen County. Orders must be placed and payment received by March 31, or while supplies last. Pickup will be 5 to 8 p.m. May 11 and 9 a.m. to noon May 12 from the Lions Cattle Barn at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road. Orders not picked up will be available for resale; no refunds will be given. For order forms and additional information, call the Purdue Extension Office, Allen County at 481-6826 or visit our website at www.extension.purdue.edu/allen to download an order form.
FORT WAYNE YOUTHEATRE: A Besties Brunch will be June 10. The second annual fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Embassy Theatre and include bottomless mimosas, a brunch buffet, local vendors to shop from and a silent auction of baskets with goodies. Single tickets are $80, BFF Pair (two tickets) are $150 and a table of 10 is $700. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.artstix.org/TheatreManager
RUMMAGE SALE: St. Rose Church will host a rummage sale in its hall at 208 Mulberry St., Monroeville. The two-day event is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31. Proceeds will go to St. Rose School, Monroeville.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Genealogy Center and Children’s Services department are presenting “Pass the Story Down: The Power of Pictures” from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Globe Room downtown. The multigenerational event is aimed at sharing family photos, creating art and passing family stories down to younger generations. Participants are encouraged to bring family photos and a flash drive to use the center’s VividPix scanner. The event is free and open to all ages. Advance registration is available online, on the ACPL mobile app or by calling any ACPL branch.
UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS: The community is invited to the university’s spring lecture series at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza. USF professors will share insight from their areas of expertise. Topics for the presentations, all at 7 p.m., are: How to Build Trust in Controversial Times on March 22 with speaker Michelle Fleig-Palmer; Native Freshwater Mussels of Northeastern Indiana on April 12 with Warren Pryor; and Painting and Drawing Over Time: The Work of Gaetano LaRoche on May 10 with speaker Gaetano LaRoche. For more information, contact Anna Kallemeyn, senior librarian, Adult Services, Allen County Public Library, at 260-421-1235. The series is free, but registration is required through this online page at https://acpl.libnet.info/events.
WELLS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Free Theater Thursday, film screening of “The Lost City”; 10 a.m.; 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton.
Organizations
FORT WAYNE ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL: The agency received $2,500 from an anonymous volunteer, which helped bring in thousands more from other donors. The initial donation was given to the Angel Fund with the hopes of encouraging the community to match the donation during February. A grand total of $11,276.52 was donated. The money will help provide life-saving medical care and preventive care to shelter animals.
AMERICAN SEWING GUILD: The Fort Wayne chapter will hold its first monthly public meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820E-900N, Roanoke. Attendees will see a demonstration and learn how to make a wall organizer using clear plastic for storing thread or fat quarter bundles. No admission charge. Future meetings will be on the third Thursday of the month.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday (and every third Saturday of each month); 2202 W. Main St.; $5 adults, $3 children; $10 all-you-can-eat pancakes.
KIWANIS CLUB OF TIMES CORNER PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday; Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; sit down or take home; freewill donations will be accepted.
TOASTMASTERS: Communication & Leadership Training is hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club 6:30 to 8 p.m. today and March 27, Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Room CC 1364. More information is available online at 666.toastmastersclubs.org or by calling 260-437-0117 or emailing knhood@aol.com; guests are welcome.
Travel
IRISH SPLENDOR TRIP: An eight-day Emerald Isle visit that combines scenic sites, several meals and accommodations, including an overnight stay in a castle, is scheduled Oct. 19-26. Stops will include Dublin, Guinness Storehouse, Blarney Castle, Dingle Peninsula, Cliffs of Moher and Whiskey Distillery. Projected cost is $2,999/person (double). If interested, call the Huntington Council on Aging at 260-359-4410 to reserve a spot for an informational meeting at 2 p.m. March 20. Eric Scott, Collette Travel, will provide details.
If you have information you would like considered for Community Update, please submit it at least two weeks before the desired publication date to community@jg.net. All submissions must be via email.