Classes
BIRDHOUSES AND FEEDERS: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 6 p.m. Sept. 26; Allen County Extension Office, Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, 4001 Crescent Ave.; learn pros and cons of building various birdhouses and feeders; instructor is Bob Walton of Soarin’ Hawk.
Fundraisers
BOURBON & BINGO: Benefits McMillen Health; 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1; Parkview Mirro Center; $75; mcmillenhealth.org/events.
GAERTE’S FISH FRY AND TENDERLOIN: Drive-thru from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; $12.
LIONS, TIGERS AND BEER: Hosted by Black Pine Animal Sanctuary; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday; 1426 W. 300 N, Albion; $50 advance, $60 at the door; blackpine.org.
BOWLING FOR HAYS: Charity bowling tournament that benefits George Sonny Hays family; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday; MVP Lanes, 3810 Lake Ave.; to register, call 420-2695.
FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB FISH FRY: 4:30 p.m. Friday; 3102 Ardmore Ave.; $13 adults, $7 ages 6 to 10 and free for ages 5 and younger.
FALL RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; Trinity Lutheran Church, 7819 Decatur Road; bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NOBLE COUNTY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; furniture, appliances, office items; 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier; donations also accepted to support the Operating Capital Improvement Fund.
FORT WAYNE PIT BULL COALITION’S SPAYGHETTI AND NO BALLS: 5 p.m. Oct. 1; The Summit; for ages 21 and older; $35; for more information or to purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
Health
“GAPS IN ORAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES”: Hosted by McMillen Health; virtual presented by Dr. Pamela Linder; 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; mcmillenhealth.org/events.
BEE BASICS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday; learn about the art of bee keeping and use of honey for medicinal purposes; presented by David Mullins, beekeeper and owner of Bee Great; to register, call Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
SALAMONIE LAKE WEED WRANGLE: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; meet at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive/Nature Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; workshop will help identify invasive plants; wear long-sleeved shirts, closed-toe shoes and bring work gloves; to register, call 260-468-2127.
SALAMONIE LAKE RIDERS REUNION: Friday through Sunday; for horse enthusiasts or bring own horses for rides; park entrance fee is $7 in-state vehicle and $9 out of state; to register or more information, call 260-468-2127 or go to Facebook.com/
UpperWabash.