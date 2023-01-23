Classes
COMMUNICATION & LEADERSHIP TRAINING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. today and Feb. 13 and 27; hosted by Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club, guests welcome; Room CC1364, Ivy Tech Community College Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; for more information, 666.toastmastersclubs.org, 437-0117 or knhood@aol.com.
IMPACT CENTER: Watercolor Painting, 5:30 to 7 p.m. today; Exploring Tai Chi/Qigong, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; contact Keyonia Cox to register, 484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org.
WINTER WILDFLOWER WALK AND WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. Saturday; Jake Wyatt will teach teens and adults how to identify native wildflowers during winter; dress for the weather; $10 on day of workshop; register in advance by calling 260-468-2127; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews.
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Various classes, including Ceramics for kindergarten through third grade, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays Feb. 4 to 25, cost is $109; Ceramics for grades four through eight, 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 4 to 25, cost is $119; Month of Manga for grades four through six, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays Feb. 4 to 25, cost is $89; Portraits in the Age of Social Media for grades nine through 12, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays April 15 to May 6, cost is $109; Dramagination for kindergarten through third grade, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays Feb. 4 to March 25, cost is $89; Youth Drama for grades four through eight, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 4 to March 25, cost is $99; to register, go to pfw.edu/caa.
INDIANA MASTER NATURALIST – SALAMONIE: Sessions from April 11 to 29; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; $115; register by March 27 at the center or by emailing trody@dnr.in.gov; for more information, go to IndianaMasterNaturalist.org.
INDIANA MASTER NATURALIST – POKAGON: Sessions April 19 to June 10; Pokagon State Park, 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola; $120; register by March 24 by emailng steubenswcd@gmail.com or calling 260-665-3211, ext. 3; for more information, go to IndianaMasterNaturalist.org.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Local horror author Paula D. Ashe will speak about writing “We Are Here to Hurt Each Other”; 6 p.m. Wednesday; lower level theater, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; register at acpl.libnet.info/event/7526393 or by calling any ACPL branch.
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Teen book chat, 4 p.m. today; film screening of “Hello, Dolly!”, 2 p.m. Tuesday with free popcorn; film screening of “DC’s League of Super Pets,” 6 p.m. Friday with free popcorn; Cookbook Club, 11 a.m. Saturday, ask in advance for cookbook of the month at the main desk and bring a dish from it to share during the meeting; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Religion
DECATUR LUTHERAN BIBLE INSTITUTE: Classes include Psalms: The Prayer Book of the Bible, The Sin of Racism and a Gospel Response, The Bound Will and Modern Christendom and The Gospel of Isaiah; classes are 7 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 24 to Feb. 14 at Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School, 11565 U.S. 27, Decatur; registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; cost is $10 per person, free for college, high school and elementary students.
Giving
BLANKET DRIVE: StepStone Family and Youth Services is collecting new and gently used blankets for foster families today through Feb. 17. In northeast Indiana, blankets can be dropped off at StepStone office, 4410 Executive Blvd., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Fort Wayne Pediatrics, 2810 Dupont Commerce Court, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Star 88.3, 8 Martin Luther Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Columbia City Nutrition, 112 W. Van Buren St. in Columbia City, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; 2nd Floor Gallery and Studio, 116 W. Washington St. in Churubusco, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and Ambrosia Orchard, 14025 U.S. 27 in Hoagland, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
BOOK DRIVE: Kosciusko REMC is collecting new books and financial donations for Kate’s Kart today through Friday. Donations can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KREMC’s office, 370 S. 250 E., Warsaw. Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children in the area.