Classes
TAI CHI AND QIGONG: A new weekly class will be facilitated by Celeste Motherwell from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays starting in April at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road.
SUPPORT GROUPS: Men Fighting for Health, facilitated by Joe Ayers, meets 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 12 at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road.
TOBACCO FREE: A presentation is scheduled 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 17 at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. The presenter is Patricia Turner of Tobacco Free Allen County. To register, contact Keyonia Cox at 484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org.
CANCER CARE: Real Talk on Cancer, any diagnosis. Stress Awareness and Self-Care will be facilitated by Chariee Reason from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 19 at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road.
Events
MEDICINE MODALITIES: Bridging the Gap: Connecting Eastern and Western Medicine Modalities will be discussed from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Healing Arts Center, 6316 Mutual Drive.
RUN FOR THE SON: The Christian Motorcyclist Association will host its annual Run for the Son on May 6. The Blood Bought Bikers in Warsaw, one of many CMA chapters in the U.S., will participate. The BBB chapter is hosting its event at the Atwood Community Building in Warsaw. Before the ride, a breakfast will be served. Donations are being accepted for a silent auction. More information is online at cmausa.org/Donate/Donate?Id=RFS#Runfortheson or locally by calling (574) 306-6608.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Live and virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Keefer Center of the Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive; topic will be “Share & Support”; virtual meeting access at 260-356-0824 or genealogy@hctpl.info. Bring a short story, success or a research stumbling block to discuss with the group. Images or smaller 3D items used for illustration are welcome. Individual contributions/discussions should plan on being no more than 10 minutes without agreement from the group.
Food
FISH FRY: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; hosted by Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; includes baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert; $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 10, and free for children younger than 6.
Health
HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday; Ivy Tech Community College, Student Life Center Gymnasium, 3701 Dean Drive. Attendees can eat from a salad bar at no cost and enter raffles to win prizes. More information available online at link.ivytech.edu/healthfair2023
Library
JEWISH LIFE: The Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society will be featuring a tour and presentations, starting at 1 p.m. April 16, titled “1700 Years of Jewish Life in German Speaking Lands.” An exhibit from the Leo Baeck Institute in New York will be housed at the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center and available through the end of the month. More information is available at neindianajgs.org/.
GOOD BEARS OF THE WORLD: The organization will hold its regular business/social meeting at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Community Center, 233 W. Main St. Visitors are welcome. The organization is looking for new members or friends to help provide teddy bears to kids in trauma situations and lonely adults. For more information, call 260-557-2734.
Organizations
VOLUNTEER CENTER: The agency will host its annual “Get Connected Volunteer Expo” from 3 to 6 p.m. April 27 at Glenbrook Square, 4201 Coldwater Road, in the lower level near the food court. Attendees will be able to learn more about volunteer opportunities with nonprofit and civic organizations; representatives from about 40 will be in attendance.
GOOD FRIDAY BREAKFAST: Hosted by YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; guest speaker is Evan Austin, a three-time Paralympic swimmer; $25; register at www.fwymca.org/18th-annual-ymca-good-friday-breakfast; with questions, email stefany_begue@fwymca.org or call 260-422-6488.
BASKETS4BABIES: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday; Associated Churches, 602 E. Wayne St.; bring new gifts to donate, such as diapers, diaper rash cream, wipes, diaper bags, clothes (newborn to 3T), bottles, brushes, formula; more information at www.associatedchurches.org/baskets4babies.
Recognition
AWARD: Warsaw Community Schools’ bus drivers were recognized March 17 with the Community Partner Award at the Baker Youth Club annual fundraiser.
