Classes
INDIANA MASTER NATURALISTS WORKSHOP: Sign in at 8:30 a.m. with class at 9 a.m. Saturday at 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola; for master naturalists and those who would like to join the program; hosted by Pokagon State Park and Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District; register by emailing aimee.wentworth@in.nacdnet.net or call 260-665-3211 ext. 3.
Fundraisers
CHARLIE’S (DOG) BIRTHDAY BASH: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; Rich’s Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Road; collect money or pet food donations to benefit Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry; chance to win $250 worth of service from Rich’s Auto, silent auction and cake and refreshments; dogs welcome to come if on leash; Pitbull Coalition to feature adoptable or fostered dogs.
PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS: Headwaters Counseling fundraiser; 6 p.m. Thursday; Ceruti’s Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd.; $50; tickets available at headwaterscounseling.org.
CORNED BEEN ON RYE – SURE TO SATISFY FUNDRAISER: Hosted by Congregation Achduth Vesholom; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3; The Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road; boxed meals $15 each when ordered by Oct. 21, $18 after; includes one-third pound corned beef on rye sandwich, giant pickle, cole slaw, brownie and drink; also, Hebrew National kosher salami chubs for $12; delivery of 12 or more lunches for $15 per address on orders placed by Oct. 21; for more information or to order, go to templecav.org or call 744-4245.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION DEKALB COUNTY: Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022 through Nov. 19; top three organizations that raise the most money will receive grants from foundation for $2,000, $3,000 and $5,000 and will be announced Nov. 29; donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706, brought to foundation office or online at cfdekalb.org/#donate; for more information, go to cfdekalb.org.
Health
VAPING & SMOKING INFORMATION SESSION: Tobacco Free Allen County; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17; presented by Nancy Cripe, executive director; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; to register, call 484-9560 or email kcox@cancer-services.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: “Stormy Weather,” film screening; 2 p.m. Tuesday; free admission and popcorn.
ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Friends of the Decatur Library book sale from Sunday through Oct. 23.
Organizations
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, Globe Room, 900 Library Plaza; speaker is George Rable from the University of Alabama on “Fredericksburg.”
FLAX AND FLEECERS SPINNING GUILD: 7 p.m. Tuesday; Salomon Farm, Wolf Family Learning Center, 817 W. Dupont Road.
ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Genealogy Center, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; Adam Barone to present “Endangered Ephemera: Rescuing Evidence of Our Endeavors”; also available online by registering at acgsi.org/meetings.php.
DISORDERLY BEAR DEN OF GOOD BEARS OF THE WORLD: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.
VETERANS NATIONAL MEMORIAL SHRINE AND MUSEUM: Also, American Legion Post 82; “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans”; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 2122 O’Day Road; free gift to Indiana residents who served in military from 1955 to 1975; honoringforever.org.
MENSA ADMISSIONS TEST: Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with test at 10 a.m. Saturday; First Presbyterian Church, Room 304, 300 W. Wayne St.; $30 and photo ID required; must be age 14 or older.